ATF offers reward in Dyersburg gun store burglary

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Authorities are offering a reward in the recent burglary of a West Tennessee gun store.

Cypress Creek Outdoors, located at 305 Highway 51 Bypass North in Dyersburg, was burglarized July 20 and around seven firearms were reported stolen, according to a release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The ATF, in conjunction with the Dyersburg Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the thefts.

The ATF is offering the reward for the amount of up to $1,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $3,000, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the Dyersburg Police Department at 731-288-7022.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.