Minority Mental Health: The affects of not seeking help

JACKSON, Tenn.–Dr. Samuel Carney, a retired psych examiner said in the past he has had patients that waited to seek help.

“They had had problems for a long time, they had not, generally had not seen anyone to address those problems,” said Dr. Carney.

“So when they became very severe they often end up hospitalized,” said Dr. Carney.

Dr. Keesha Reid, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, works at a local prison.

“People who do suffer from depression anxiety or some of the psychosis disorders will resort to substance use,” said Dr. Reid.

Dr. Reid said some of the apprehension towards seeking help comes from childhood traumas that were never dealt with.

“You grow up with that hurt, but you don’t know why your hurting, you know you don’t understand why you still suffer, you’re not suffering physically but your brain, which is such a fascinating organ, it’s hurting,” said Dr. Reid.

She also said this is one of the reasons why she furthered her education on mental illnesses.

“Because I saw where the component of people that were being treated for their substance abuse, but they weren’t being treated per se for the root cause, so to speak,” said Dr. Reid.

Dr. Carney encourages more people to pay more attention to their mental health.

“A change in your mood that last for a couple of weeks, you know. You’re not at your same energy level or interest level, sometimes it can impact your sleeping, it can impact your appetite,” said Dr. Carney.

For more resources and information on Minority Mental Health go to National Alliance on Mental Illness.