Minority Mental Health: The effects of not seeking help

JACKSON, Tenn.–Dr. Samuel Carney, a retired psych examiner, said in the past he has had patients that waited to seek help.

“They had had problems for a long time. They had not, generally, had not seen anyone to address those problems,” Dr. Carney said. “So when they became very severe, they often end up hospitalized.”

Dr. Keesha Reid, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, works at a local prison.

“People who do suffer from depression, anxiety, or some of the psychosis disorders will resort to substance use,” Dr. Reid said.

Dr. Reid said some of the apprehension towards seeking help comes from childhood traumas that were never dealt with.

“You grow up with that hurt, but you don’t know why you’re hurting, you know, you don’t understand why you still suffer. You’re not suffering physically, but your brain, which is such a fascinating organ, it’s hurting,” Dr. Reid said.

She also said this is one of the reasons why she furthered her education on mental illnesses.

“I saw where the component of people that were being treated for their substance abuse, but they weren’t being treated, per se, for the root cause, so to speak,” Dr. Reid said.

Dr. Carney encourages more people to pay more attention to their mental health.

“A change in your mood that last for a couple of weeks, you know. You’re not at your same energy level or interest level. Sometimes it can impact your sleeping. It can impact your appetite,” Dr. Carney said.

For more resources and information on Minority Mental Health go to National Alliance on Mental Illness.