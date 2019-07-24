Mugshots : Madison County : 07/23/19 – 07/24/19

1/12 Jason Coln Aggravated assault, evading arrest, criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/12 Derrick Brooks DUI

3/12 Dezmon Barrow DUI, resisting stop/arrest, violation of implied consent law

4/12 Jeremy Bell Violation of probation



5/12 John Fitzgerald Failure to appear

6/12 Kymandria Cherry Assault, disorderly conduct

7/12 Nakia Love Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/12 Raina Johnson Violation of probation



9/12 Stanley Jones Harassment domestic assault

10/12 Tobias Davis Evading arrest

11/12 Tynesha Dirkans Assault, burglary of motor vehicle

12/12 William Thomason Failure to appear

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/23/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/24/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.