Salvation Army provides food to those in need with ‘Community Canteen’

BEMIS, Tenn. — Members of the Bemis community lined up Wednesday to receive free fresh produce thanks to the Salvation Army.

“We just started going out into the neighborhoods where we knew people had a harder time getting to grocery stores,” Corps Officer Lt. Cheryl Moynihan said. “Maybe they don’t have vehicles, they’re just struggling, and we just start setting up these fresh markets.”

The Salvation Army “Community Canteen” is a service they started to do every Wednesday, with much of the items donated by local businesses.

“It’s thanks to our partnership with Mid-South Food Bank, West Tennessee Healthcare, they have all helped us make this a possibility,” Lt. Moynihan said.

And when it’s not used for emergency services, this mobile canteen is filled with the donated items, making it easier to transport them to the needed communities, all thanks to the help of volunteers.

“If it wasn’t for our volunteers and the donors in this community, we couldn’t do this,” Lt. Moynihan said.

Organization volunteer Beverly Smith started going to the Salvation Army when she was a little girl, and she volunteers her time to make sure those in need are cared for.

“I just enjoy helping other people because I love, and God said that we are loved,” Smith said.

The organization spans into seven counties, covering some of the more impoverished and food insecure areas. Those who work for the organization say it’s great meeting those they are helping out and making a connection with them.

“It’s great just to get to talk to people, get to know them, and when you’re actually able to bless people, it’s that much more enjoyable,” Lt. Moynihan said.

The Salvation Army holds their Community Canteen at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and will be at McMillan Towers Apartments in Jackson next Wednesday, July 31.