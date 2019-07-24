Table saw recall information

A product sold exclusively at Lowe’s is being pulled from store shelves.

Porter Cable table saws are being recalled due to a fire hazard. The motor in the table saws can reportedly overheat.

There have been 61 reports of the table saw motors overheating and causing fires so far. No injuries have been reported.

The saws were sold at Lowe’s from June 2016 through September 2018.

If you have one of these, stop using it and contact Chang Type for a refund.

You can contact Chang Type toll-free at 877-206-7151 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.recallrtr.com/PCSaw for more information.