TCA brings young team into a new region

JACKSON, Tenn. — After competing in Region 7AA for the past few years, TCA makes the shift to Division II. This season, the Lions enter into an eight team region comprised of teams from Memphis, Jackson, and Nashville.

While that means a good bit of traveling for road games, head coach Blake Butler looks forward to the challenge of playing competitive football against new opponents.

Last year, TCA made it out of an exceptionally talented region, and eventually fell in the second round of the playoffs to the state champs, Peabody.

The Lions bring in several young players to the starting roster for 2019, with the exception of 7 seniors.

Coach Butler’s main focus for his youthful squad is the attention to detail by simply doing the little things the right way.

TCA concludes preseason activities with a Jamboree scrimmage against South Side on August 16.