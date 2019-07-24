Toddler bike recall information

Trek has announced a recall for its Kickster bikes due to a fall hazard.

The steer tube clamp on these bikes can reportedly break.

The firm has received 11 reports of broken steer tube clamps, including one injury with minor scrapes and bruising.

This recall includes all model years from 2013 through 2019 of the Trek Kicksters bikes.

The bikes are made for toddlers who are learning how to ride a two-wheeler and do not have pedals so children can focus on balancing.

If you have one of these bikes, take it away from children and contact a Trek retailer for a free repair.

You can contact Trek at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online by visiting www.trekbikes.com and clicking on Safety & Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.