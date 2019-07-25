Bethel and Freed Hardeman announce move to Mid South Conference

JACKSON, Tenn. — School administrators from Bethel, Freed Hardeman, and Martin Methodist gathered today in Jackson to announce their decision to join the Mid South Conference.

Both Bethel and Martin Methodist have competed for the last six years in the Southern States Athletic Conference, while Freed Hardeman has been with the American Midwest.

The complete switch to the Mid South will officially go into effect for the 2020 athletic year.