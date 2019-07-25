Bicycle recall information

Cycling sports has announced a recall for one of its bikes after a deadly incident.

The Cannondale CAADX Cyclocross bicycles are being recalled due to a fall and serious injury hazard.

The fork can reportedly break on the bike. This recall involves all models from 2013 through 2016.

Cycling sports group has received reports of 11 incidents worldwide of the bike’s fork breaking. Seven of these incidents resulted in serious injuries, and there was one fatality.

If you have one of these bikes, contact Cycling Sports Group to schedule a free repair.

You can contact a local Cannondale authorized dealer or Cycling Sports Group at 844-370-1536 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, by email at custserve@cyclingsportsgroup.com or online by visiting www.cannondale.com and clicking on Recalls & Notices at the top of the page.