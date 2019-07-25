Funeral services for Carolyn A. Triplett, age 71, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Englewood Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery. Mrs. Triplett passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at her residence.

Visitation will begin Friday morning, August 2, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mrs. Triplett will lie-in-state on Saturday morning, August 3, 2019 at Englewood Baptist Church from 11:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.