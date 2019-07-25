Dr. James Hagy (Jim) Smith was born January 14, 1933 in Selmer, TN the son of the late Montie Earl Smith Sr. and Lorraine Hagy Smith. He attended Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, TN and later got his doctorate from University of TN. Dr. Jim and his brother, Dr. Montie Earl Smith Jr., provided healthcare for the residents of McNairy County before a hospital was built in 1960. Dr. Jim retired from his private medical practice in April of 2015 after 60 years. He loved his community and enjoyed serving them at all times. He also worked with TN Quality Care Hospice and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Selmer.

He departed this life on July 22, 2019 in Selmer, Tennessee at the age of 86 Years, 6 Months, 8 Days.

He is survived by a daughter, Pamela Louise Markison of Brighton, MI; two grandchildren, Cooper McLean Dayton and William Cameron Dayton; nieces and nephews: Danny Austin, Dennis Austin, Rob Smith, Cindy Gutherie; and several great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Jane Smith; two brothers, Dr. Montie Earl Smith Jr. and Robert Frank Smith; niece and nephew, Ann Smith Distretti and Montie Edwin Smith.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5 pm until 9 pm and on Saturday from 11 am until service at 1 pm all held at First Baptist Church in Selmer, Tennessee, with Joey Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery at Selmer, Tennessee. In Lieu of flowers donation may be made to TN Quality Care Hospice. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer in charge of arrangements 731-645-6481