Healthy Parks Healthy Person mobile app information

An initiative to get Tennesseans outside could not only help with your health but also your pocketbook.

Park officials have created an app to encourage more people to get outdoors, with some rewards. The web app is just the draft of an app for now, but it’s already usable.

The app gives people points for going outside to any park in Tennessee. Once you check in at a park, the app records your physical activity. The points you earn could be redeemed for free camping, cabin stays, meals or even free gift shop items.

Find more information about the app at healthyparkstn.com, or sign up for it now at the Healthy Parks Health Person website.