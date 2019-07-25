Henry Co. Medical Center hosts Safe Kids Day

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Children across West Tennessee received free school supplies and safety tips in Henry County Thursday afternoon.

This year’s Safe Kids Day was hosted by the Henry County Medical Center.

“We have enough bags pre-bagged according to grade on everything the child will need for school, for roughly 500 children,” said Director of Henry County Family Resource Center Becky Holland.

“Pool safety, car seat safety, fire safety, all kinds of various safety tips to the kids,” said Community Educator of Henry County Medical Center Lori Stambaugh.

Parents and their children lined up at the Henry County central community service center, where supplies like pencils, binders, folders, backpacks, and more were available.

“My backpack. Cause I love backpacks. Cause they can hold all my stuff,” a student said.

“We receive about $13,000 worth of donations,” Holland said. “They collect at Walmart for us.”

While receiving the supplies, organizations set up in the hallways to give away free items, focusing on health and safety.

Event organizers estimate that at least 400 children would be in attendance at the event.

15 organizations partnered up for the Safe Kids Day 2019.

“We usually have four to five hundred show up every year to this event,” Stambaugh said.

The Safe Kids Day is an annual event, and the school supply giveaway has been going on for two decades.