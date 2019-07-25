Infant bouncer recall information

An infant bouncer is being recalled due to a fall hazard.

Stokke has announced a recall for its infant steps bouncers. The bouncer can reportedly detach from the steps chair, posing a fall hazard.

Stokke has received one report of a consumer having difficulty attaching the bouncer to the chair. No injuries have been reported.

This product was sold nationwide in stores, as well as online through Amazon from February 2014 through December of last year.

If you have one of these bouncers, stop using it with the steps chair and contact Stokke for a free repair kit.

You can contact Stokke by email at info-usa@stokke.com, toll-free at 877-978-6553 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or visit www.stokke.com and click on the link for product recalls for more information.