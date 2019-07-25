Local stores prep for tax-free weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local stores are getting their shelves stocked and ready for Tennessee’s annual tax-free weekend.

Management at Jackson’s Target store says they are expecting a tremendous amount of shoppers during the weekend.

“We do expect to see a lot of people coming in and ready to get school supplies for their children,” said Era Parrish with Target management.

With a list of what their children need in hand, parents will flock to stores to find the best buys.

“It’s going to be a really busy time here. People ready to rack up on everything they’re going to need for school and all the little ones going back,” Parrish said. “Also people coming in for computers. It’s also a good time to save money on getting a laptop or a computer you need for the house.”

The state of Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday is held every year. The 2019 tax-free holiday weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and ends at 11:59 p.m on Sunday.

Managers say there are a few tips that shoppers need to remember before they head out.

“You do save tax on any clothing that’s a hundred dollars or less when you do a transaction,” Parrish said. “For school supplies, our supplies is under a hundred dollars, and for computers or laptops, it will be $1500 or less so anything over that, it will not be tax exempt.”

If you’re not sure what is tax free this weekend and what isn’t, we have the list posted on the Seen on 7 section on the WBBJ website.