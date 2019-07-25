McKenzie man sentenced to life in prison on meth trafficking charge

JACKSON, Tenn. — A McKenzie man has been sentenced to life in prison on a federal meth trafficking charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee.

Marlon “Jazz” Taylor, 34, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release.

Taylor was sentenced July 24 to life in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

According to information presented in court, the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into Taylor in late 2016.

Agents discovered that Taylor and other co-conspirators were trafficking in methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana from California and Georgia, the release says. Investigators intercepted a packed mailed from California to a McKenzie address, which contained meth, marijuana and cocaine, the release says.

Deputies later found multiple firearms in Taylor’s bedroom while conducting a search warrant at his residence, the release says.

During the sentencing hearing, multiple co-defendants testified about their involvement in the drug conspiracy, including the drug amounts that were being obtained on behalf of Taylor, according to the release.

The total amount of methamphetamine obtained during the drug conspiracy was approximately seven and a half kilograms of methamphetamine, 963.8 grams of cocaine and 12,922.7 grams of marijuana, according to the release.