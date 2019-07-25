New teachers welcomed to JMCSS

JACKSON, Tenn. — More than 100 teachers are joining the Jackson-Madison County School System.

Wednesday was the first day of school for teachers.

“This is the beginning of that preseason period where new teachers are coming in to get oriented to their grade level, their instructional framework for that level, and things of that nature,” JMSCC Interim Superintendent Ray Washington said.

The new hires got a chance to meet each other and the people in charge.

“Right now, I think we’re at about 100-something new teachers,” Washington said. “All of them aren’t new to teaching, but some have come from different districts, some may have taken a leave and come back.”

With less than two weeks left before school starts back, there aren’t many new hires left to make.

“We’ve got about 20, 22 positions I think we’re still looking to fill,” Washington said.

There are about 1,000 teachers in the Jackson-Madison County School System. So, if you imagined a row of 100 lockers, that means only two are open right now.

“People who are going to retire in July wait until July to do that because they’re afraid they won’t get paid through July, which is a myth,” Washington said. “We get resignations and retirement notices the last week of July, and if we got them in May, we would have the positions filled.”

Washington hopes these teachers stick around through the continuing growth of the school district.

“I’m excited for the new energy, the new anticipation, the new people coming to our district, bringing sometimes different ideas they’ve experienced in other places, so it’s just an exciting time,” Washington said.

The new school year for Jackson-Madison County Schools starts August 5.