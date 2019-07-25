Police investigate Thursday morning shooting in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in an east Jackson neighborhood.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Hillcrest Circle Drive.

Police say a house was hit in the shooting, but no injuries have been reported.

The shooting is believed to be gang-related and not a random act, according to police.

Police say one person was arrested, but that arrest is unrelated to Thursday’s shooting.

Jackson police say they expect additional information to be released later in the investigation.