Slightly More Humid Over the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, July 25th

You might as well call it “Christmas in July” because with the holiday still 5 months away, our temperatures were cooler this morning than they’ve been since Summer officially began! The unofficial low temperature at the McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport was 55°F setting a new record for this mornings low temperature. There is still warmer weather ahead with an increase in the humidity in the not-too-distant future.

TONIGHT

Clear skies are expected once again tonight across West Tennessee with calm winds in the forecast. Although not quiet as cool as this morning, temperatures will still drop to the lower 60s by Friday morning.

A few passing clouds in the sky tomorrow but it will still be dry! After starting in the lower 60s, we’ll be in the upper 80s at the warmest point of the afternoon with a little bit more humidity in the air making it feel like close to 90°F. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast heat index for the weekend and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

