Authorities search for suspect after car chase in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a suspect near Cedar Grove after a car chase Friday morning that ended in a crash.

The incident began with a car chase around 8 a.m. in Huntingdon, according to Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers.

Smothers says the unidentified suspect was driving a car that had been reported stolen in Kentucky.

The chase exceeded 100 miles per hour at times and ended on Highway 70 near Flippin Lane when the driver crashed, according to Smothers.

The suspect then ran from the officers.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect in an area near where the crash occurred. They do not have a description of the suspect at this time.

Smothers urges residents in the area to remove their keys from their vehicles until the suspect is found.

A helicopter and K-9s are also on scene to help with the search.

