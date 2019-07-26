Children’s pajama recall information

H&M has announced a recall for its children’s pajamas.

The pajama sets fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear.

Two styles of children’s pajama sets are included in this recall.

The first style was sold as a set of two pajamas, including a pink long-sleeve top with a dog’s face on it.

The second style was sold as a single set, with a white long-sleeve top with a cat’s face on it.

If you have one of these products, stop using it and contact H&M for a full refund and a gift card.

To contact H&M, call toll-free at 855-466-7467 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. Central Time any day of the week, or go to their website at www.hm.com and click on Legal & Privacy and then Recalled Items for more information.