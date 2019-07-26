Driver arrested after leading police on pursuit

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Police were involved in a pursuit Friday night in East Jackson.

Jackson Police say they attempted to stop a driver around 9:20 p.m. Friday on a traffic charge.

The driver did not stop, which led police on a pursuit heading westbound down Parkway near Sweetbay.

Police say the pursuit lasted a couple miles, and the male driver was eventually arrested.

We first heard of this story thanks to a WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipster.

