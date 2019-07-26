UPDATE: Police seek to ID person of interest in armed robbery

UPDATE:

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The Lexington Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in connection to an armed robbery.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

EARLIER STORY:

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The Lexington Police Department confirms a robbery at the Food Giant on West Church Street.

Police say officers were still at the scene collecting information from witnesses around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

