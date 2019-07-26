Girl Scouts volunteer in Smokies; learn about conservation

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A group of eight Girl Scouts from across the country spent part of their summer volunteering in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.



Their efforts included rehabilitating trails, cleaning campgrounds, removing invasive plants and providing educational programs to visitors.

The park says the high schoolers worked alongside women leaders who taught them how to operate equipment and use hand tools. They also explored career opportunities in conservation and park management.

The program was a collaboration between the Student Conservation Association, the Girl Scouts of America and the National Park Service.

One participant was Noelle Myshock of Michigan. She said in a news release, “I met so many strong women in the park service on this trip. They inspired me to be strong and confident.”