Haywood planning to continue high level of play after historic postseason run

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.– The Haywood Tomcats made a playoff run for the ages in 2018. Now following Steve Hookfin’s run to the 4A state championship game, Chris Smith enters into the head coaching position ready to continue competing at a high level this year.

Smith knows a thing or two about maintaining a certain level of excellence, as he just concluded his time at Germantown with back to back undefeated regular seasons.

He now takes over a Haywood team that lost a crucial amount of seniors, yet returns some key playmakers. One of them is wide receiver and recent Tennessee commit, Darion Williamson.

Williamson and other young players awaiting their moment in the spotlight are shaping up to be a talented group for Coach Smith’s opening campaign in Brownsville.

The Tomcats begin their season on August 16 in the Dyersburg Jamboree.