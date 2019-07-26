Holding the Rain Off for a Little Bit Longer

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Friday, July 26th

It’s been too perfect of a day today to say that we’ve had anything wrong with our weather and I’ll be feeling that firsthand at the Ballpark at Jackson this evening where we’re expecting mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures. Satellite shows a few clouds overhead but things are looking great for fireworks tonight! Temperatures will warm up and the air will become more humid this weekend leading to highs feeling like the middle 90s next week! We can also expect to see some showers and thunderstorms before the month ends.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will be just a little bit warmer tonight, and I think you’ll notice it’s becoming more humid too! With mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overhead, temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 60s by sunrise on Saturday.

Both days of the weekend will be nearly identical to one another – high temperatures will be near 90°F though Sunday should be slightly warmer than Saturday with the increasing humidity making the afternoons feel like the lower to middle 90s. We can expect mostly clear skies throughout the weekend with only a few clouds as rain showers are not expected to return until Monday afternoon and evening and even then they’ll be scattered. Temperatures at nighttime will drop to the middle 60s by sunrise. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast for those showers returning on Monday and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

