Jackson-Madison Co. Fabulous Feud to be held Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn.– Get ready for the Fabulous Feud!

The game show fundraiser, held each year to support the Jackson-Madison County Trunk or Treat, will be held Saturday at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Greg Hammond and Sarah McClain will host “Make Me a Deal,” and Steve Beverly is scheduled to host the Fabulous Feud.

Audience members have the chance to win three grand prizes.

Thirty-five contestants are expected to participate, including local business representatives, elected officials and first responders.

“It’s basically what the event is about. It’s just bringing unity to the community, and showing unity among our different departments and local governments, as well as our citizens

of Madison County,” Jeff Wall, the organizer of the event, said.

Tickets are still available.

Doors open at the Civic Center at 2 p.m., and the show starts at 5 p.m.