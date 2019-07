Jackson Police investigate rollover crash in west Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. Jackson police confirm a rollover crash on the U.S. 45 Bypass near Old Hickory Boulevard around 4 p.m., Friday.

Investigators also say injuries have been reported in the crash, but the extent of those injuries have not been confirmed.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and on line for more updates.