Jogging stroller part recall information

Britax has announced a recall for a part on BOB jogging strollers.

The modified thru-bolt axles for the strollers can fracture, allowing the front wheel to detach from the stroller.

Britax has received eight reports of the bolt fracturing. There are no reports of injuries with the modified axle.

If you have one of these modified bolts on your stroller, contact Britax for a free replacement.

You can contact Britax toll-free at 888-427-4829 from 8 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or between 8 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. on Friday, or via email at US-customerservice@britax.com.