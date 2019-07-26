Local Navy veteran posthumously honored for service

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Navy crew member from Jackson is posthumously honored more than 70 years after losing his life while serving his country.

The family of Seaman First Class James Cunningham of Jackson is receiving the Purple Heart on his behalf.

Cunningham, along with 54 other service members, died aboard the USS Eagle in 1945 during World War II.

“James Oliver was my mother’s brother. He was the third of nine children,” said Cunningham’s niece Rosia Cobb.

Cobb shared how her uncle died while serving.

“He is being awarded the Purple Heart because his ship was sunk by a German torpedo, which has now been confirmed,” Cobb said.

The ship was off the coast of Maine when it was hit. The attack split the ship in half, sinking it within minutes.

Cunningham was in his compartment resting during the disaster, dying in a short time without struggle or pain, according to information the family received.

“Basically we really don’t know a lot about him because when he was killed, I was four years old,” Cobb said. “The only thing we really know is that he was in the Navy, and his ship did sink, and he was never married. He never had children as far as we know.”

Of the 67 crew members aboard, only 13 survived.

Cunningham’s family says he will always be remembered for making the ultimate sacrifice while serving his country.

“He was loyal to his country and to his family, that he gave his service, and that’s what we will like him to be remembered for,” Cobb said.

A ceremony will be held at the Navy Operational Support Center in Millington at 11 a.m Saturday.

Cunningham’s family will accept the Purple Heart during the ceremony.