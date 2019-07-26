Local police department asks for help to ‘Pack the Car’ for back-to-school

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–An area police department wants you to help pack the one of their police cars.

The Humboldt Police Department will park a patrol car in front of Walmart in Humboldt, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will be parked in front of the home and pharmacy doors of the store.

The police department is asking for backpack donations for students in Humboldt City Schools.

“A backpack really helps out. It takes one less thing off the parents’ minds having to worry about this coming up on the school year to purchase for their child,” said Sgt. Jonathan Wilson of the Humboldt Police Department.

Officers say they will also take monetary donations to go toward the purchase of backpacks.