Local police dept. seeks help to ‘Pack the Car’ for back-to-school

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A local police department asks for help to pack one of their police cars.

The Humboldt Police Department will park a patrol car in front of Walmart in Humboldt, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will be parked in front of the Home and Pharmacy doors of the store.

The police department is asking for backpack donations for students in Humboldt City Schools.

“A backpack really helps out,” said Sgt. Johnathan Wilson of the Humboldt Police Department. “It takes one less thing off the parents’ minds having to worry about this coming up on the school year to purchase for their child.”

Officers say they will also take monetary donations to go toward the purchase of backpacks.