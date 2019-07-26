Mugshots : Madison County : 07/24/19 – 07/25/19

Christopher Wright Aggravated burglary

Ajacion McKnuckles Theft over $1,000, violation of probation, failure to appear

Ashley Slaughter Driving on revoked/suspended license

Cobb Young Driving on revoked/suspended license



Darren Harris Violation of probation

Deandre Long Violation of probation

Dustin French Driving on revoked/suspended license

Justin Parker Violation of community corrections



Lafonda Knox Public intoxication

Lyndon Fuller Violation of community corrections

Quanterio Coman Driving on revoked/suspended license























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/24/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/25/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.