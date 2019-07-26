Mugshots : Madison County : 07/24/19 – 07/25/19 July 26, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/11Christopher Wright Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Ajacion McKnuckles Theft over $1,000, violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11Ashley Slaughter Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Cobb Young Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Darren Harris Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Deandre Long Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Dustin French Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Justin Parker Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Lafonda Knox Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Lyndon Fuller Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Quanterio Coman Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/24/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/25/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest