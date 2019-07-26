Mugshots : Madison County : 07/25/19 – 07/26/19

1/17 Phazon Stitt Aggravated assault, evading arrest

2/17 Terry King Evading arrest, reckless driving

3/17 Joel Hill Possession of stolen property

4/17 Anita Perry Simple domestic assault



5/17 Camesha Hunt DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

6/17 Christina Smith Failure to appear

7/17 Daivon Bailey Violation of community corrections

8/17 Esmael Soto Theft under $999



9/17 Jennifer Hall Theft of property over $1,000

10/17 Jordan Josephson Violation of community corrections

11/17 Mariah Cotton Failure to appear

12/17 Marquan Greer Failure to appear



13/17 Myron Miliken Failure to appear

14/17 Robert Cole Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/17 Sadonia Fisher Violation of community corrections

16/17 Terrance Bogan Resisting stop/arrest, harassment-domestic assault



17/17 Ventravius Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/25/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/26/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.