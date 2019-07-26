Mugshots : Madison County : 07/25/19 – 07/26/19 July 26, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/17Phazon Stitt Aggravated assault, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Terry King Evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Joel Hill Possession of stolen property Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Anita Perry Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Camesha Hunt DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Christina Smith Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Daivon Bailey Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Esmael Soto Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Jennifer Hall Theft of property over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Jordan Josephson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Mariah Cotton Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Marquan Greer Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Myron Miliken Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Robert Cole Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Sadonia Fisher Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Terrance Bogan Resisting stop/arrest, harassment-domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Ventravius Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/25/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/26/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest