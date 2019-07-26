Nola Jean Turman Taber, age 84, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of Bob Taber, departed this life Thursday morning, July 25, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. She has now gone home to be with her Lord – Jesus Christ.

A celebration of the life of Mrs. Taber will be held for family and friends from 2 to 3:30 P.M. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Somerville. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.

Jean was born August 26, 1934 in Barboursville, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Paul and Nola Estep Turman. She was a graduate of Barboursville High School and Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. She was married December 3, 1955 to Robert Patrick “Bob” Taber and was a homemaker throughout her life. Jean was a member of First Baptist Church of Somerville and loved special times with her family. She enjoyed reading and traveling.

Mrs. Taber is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bob Taber of Oakland, TN; her daughter, Roberta “Robbi” Stephens of Lakeland, TN; her son, John “Jacky” Taber of Bellview, WV; one grandson, Paul Harrivel of Lakeland, TN; and three great-grandchildren, Nola Ann Harrivel of Lake Cormorant, MS, Addy Thompson of Cordova, TN and Devin Gasbarro of Southaven, MS.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Nicole Fortune; three sisters and four brothers.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

