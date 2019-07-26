Wireless phone charger recall information

Wireless phone chargers made by Spansive are being recalled due to a burn hazard.

Metallic accessories attached to phones placed on the chargers can overheat while phones charge, posing a burn hazard.

Spansive has received one report of overheating so far. No injuries have been reported.

The wireless charger is capable of powering up to six phones at once and was sold online through Spansive’s website.

If you have one of these chargers, stop using it and contact Spansive for a full refund.

You can contact Spansive at 800-426-6251 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at support@spansive.com or online by visiting www.spansive.com and clicking on “Recall Notice” for more information.