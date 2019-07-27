Car found in Lake Graham Saturday afternoon

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County officials have confirmed a vehicle was found in an area of Lake Graham, Saturday afternoon.

Crews from both the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison County Fire Department are both on hand as they try to determine how long the vehicle has been under water.

Crews were seen attempting to pull the car from the water. However, due to deterioration and rust, only parts of the car have been pulled up. Investigators tell us they have successfully retrieved the hood and a bumper so far.

Officials say they are still trying to locate the VIN and plate information to determine who the car may belong to.

