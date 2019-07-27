Families gather to learn water safety

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Families gathered to learn about water safety as they soaked up the sun at the lakes in the summertime.

Life Jacket Safety Awareness Day was held at Beech Lake and Pine Lake in Lexington on Saturday.

Those in attendance got to learn the importance of wearing a life jacket, how to throw a buoy ring and what drowning actually looks like.

“They really won’t be thrashing around too much. They’ll mostly just be bobbling little bit, looking like they are not swimming,” one attendee said.

“You need to be aware of everybody around you,” said James Dunkle, captain of West Tennessee Dive Rescue and Recovery. “Because a lot of times, when you’re jumping up and down and splashing around, you’re just having fun. And it could be possible that a child is drowning.”

Dunkle says that although pool toys and floats can be fun, they don’t save a child from drowning.

He also says cell phones can be a distraction as well.

“Everybody is looking at their phones,” Dunkle said. “If you got children or something in the water, watch them. And if you need to talk on the phone, have your children get out and talk on the phone.”

Dunkle says it’s important to get a life jacket that fits properly.

“People in boats should definitely be wearing a life jacket or should have access to a life jacket,” Dunkle said.

Children at Pine Lake say they learned a lot Saturday.

“I learned that if you put your hands up, you can drown more faster,” an attendee said.

“You know how they are drowning by how they are acting and the look on their face,” another attendee said.

Dunkle also says to be aware of your surroundings at all times.