Families get together for Kids Summer Festival

JACKSON, Tenn. – It was a great day to be out enjoying a summer day.

Families and friends gathered along with kids as they all enjoyed the afternoon at the kids summer festival, put together by the Jabez Project 2 in east Jackson at Muse Park. Organizers tell us the day is all about fun.

“We want to restore the village we want to be a positive influence in the community do something special to be good just be good to as many people as we can,” said founder of the organization, Patricia Hunt.

Organizers also say the focus of kids summer fest besides fun is to uplift our children, youth and the community; to promote unity, peace and love; and to rebuild communities.