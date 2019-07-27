Families get together to learn water safety

LEXINGTON, Tenn. – It’s the summer-time and people like to soak up the sun and enjoy a great time out on the lakes.

However, there are some tips you need to keep in mind next time you hit the water.

Life Jacket Safety Awareness Day was held at Beech Lake and Pine Lake in Lexington, Saturday. Those in attendance got to learn the importance of wearing a life jacket, how to throw a buoy ring and what drowning actually looks like.

“They really won’t be thrashing around too much they’ll mostly just be bobbling little bit looking like they are not swimming,” said one attendee.

“You need to be aware of everybody around you. Because a lot of times jumping up and down and slashing around you’re just having fun and it can be possible that the drowning,” said James Dunkle, captain of West Tennessee Dive Rescue and Recovery says although pool toys and floats can be fun, they don’t save a child from drowning. he also cell phones can also be a distraction.

“Everybody is looking at their phones. If you got children or something in the water watch them and if you need to talk on the phone have your children get out and talk on the phone,” said Dunkle.

Dunkle says it’s important to get a life jacket that fits properly.

“People in boats should definitely be wearing a life jacket or should have access to a life jacket,” said Dunkle.

Dunkle also says to be aware of your surroundings at all times. Kids at Pine Lake say they learned a lot Saturday.

“I learned that if you put your hands up you can drown more faster,” said an attendee.

“You know how they are drowning by how they are acting and the look on their face,” said another attendee.