Motorcycle group raises money for veterans’ kids

JACKSON, Tenn. – Christmas may only be less than five months away, but one group is already thinking ahead…especially for area kids’ and their wish lists.

The 18-4 Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association got together today for their 1st ever Ride at Bumpus-Harley Davidson in north Jackson, Saturday.

The group hopes to collect as much money as possible to buy toys for 30 local veterans’ kids to make sure they have a toy under the tree come Christmas morning.