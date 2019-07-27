Shots ring out, Jackson Police investigate city’s latest homicide

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police are investigating the city’s latest homicide that happened Saturday evening.

According to Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser, officers were called to an area along Cinnamon Drive just off North Parkway around 6:20 p.m. after receiving several calls of shots being fired.

Chief Wiser says investigators are actually looking at two different areas connected to this homicide.

“We’ve got two active scenes here on Cinnamon Drive. We’ve got the scene of the shooting and another scene where evidence was recovered,” said Chief Wiser.

Chief Wiser says it’s still too early to determine a motive for the shooting. No suspect information was immediately available.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Jackson Police at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-TIPS (8477).

