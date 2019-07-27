Slightly More Humid Over The Weekend

Weather Update – 7:35 a.m. – Friday, July 27th

You might as well call it “Christmas in July” because with the holiday still five months away, our temperatures were cooler this morning than they’ve been since Summer officially began! We enjoyed a low temperature this morning in the lower 60’s! There is still warmer weather ahead with an increase in the humidity in the not-too-distant future.

TODAY

Mostly sunny skies will prevail with only a very slight chance of a hit or miss shower, most will enjoy a completely dry day. Highs will go to just under the 90 degree mark and we’ll start to notice a slight increase in humidity heading through the weekend.

A few passing clouds are expected in the sky today but it will still be dry! After starting in the lower 60s, we’ll be in the upper 80s at the warmest point of the afternoon with a little bit more humidity in the air making it feel like close to 90°F. It’ll feel like the lower to middle 90s over the weekend but the weather is still expected to be mostly dry. If rain doesn’t return on Monday, it’ll be the first time since Thanksgiving that we’ve had 7 days in a row without rain! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

