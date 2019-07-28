A mourning mother protests against gun violence

JACKSON, Tenn. —

“Stop taking people lives because you leaving broken homes,” said Faye Ware, mother of B.J Long.

Faye Ware took to social media in Muse Park Sunday afternoon to urge people to put an end to gun violence, following a shooting Saturday night.

“He was shot last night on Cinnamon Cove,” said Ware.

According to the Jackson Police Department the shooting on Cinnamon Drive Saturday evening is still being investigated and no suspects have been taken into custody.

Ware said Sunday afternoon was meant to celebrate the life of her son B.J Long, who died due to gun violence in July of 2016.

“I been dealing with this for 3 long long long years, and since my son there’s been so many, so many others, and it’s taking it’s toll on me,” said Ware.

Ware said the victim was a friend of her son and since the shooting, the celebration is postponed.

“Not shot but dead, due to senseless gun violence, now I’ve had enough,” said Ware.

She said other mothers are fed up as well, which is why she founded the Mourning Mothers.

“As the Mourning Mothers our mission is to assist the present mourning mother and to prevent another mourning mother, by education, bringing awareness, bridging the gap, and bringing accountability,” said Ware.

Ware ended her protest on social media with a message to those who still participate in gun violence.

“What you all don’t want out here is a bunch of us mothers, that’s losing our loved ones, on a rampage, you think you upset about being in the wrong area having the wrong color on, a rule get disobeyed, lose a child,” Ware said.

Ware said a celebration for her son will be held after the victim’s funeral.