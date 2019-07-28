Local artists showcase work at art show

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. – Local artists were invited to showcase their art on Sunday.

Artists Roy Hawkins Jr. and Ella Mae Fuller-Clark, both from Brownsville, say they were invited by the Dunbar Carver Museum to showcase their art.

Both artists say they are excited to have been invited and get the opportunity to display their work.

“I started painting in the 1980’s, 80’s I just love art,” said artist, Ella Mae Fuller-Clark.

“Really all my life I can remember back as far as first grade liking to draw and stuff like that,” said artist, Roy Hawkins Jr.

Members with the Dunbar Carver Museum say this is their first annual art show.