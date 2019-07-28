Local leaders encourage teachers and students at ‘Back to School Community Prayer’

JACKSON, Tenn. —

Prayer is what local leaders in Jackson-Madison County encouraged in Sunday evening’s community wide prayer service.

Public and private school teachers along with students came to the Carl Perkins Center to pray together for the upcoming school year.

People like Superintendent Ray Washington, Lane College’s President Logan Hampton and pastors of local churches said a few words to the attendees.

“And I just wanted to bring everybody together, to one place to be able to pray over them, to be able to start the new year off right,” said Jackson-Madison County Commissioner Jeff Wall.

Wall said he hopes to put unity in the community.