Man hiding in woods arrested, charged after Sunday morning shooting

MARTIN, Tenn. — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting Sunday morning in Martin.

The Martin Police Department say they responded to a call right after 10 a.m. Sunday on North McCombs Street in Martin.

According to a press release, an unknown man fired multiple shots at Jerry Crosby, 51, of Martin around Jackson Street and North McCombs Street.

Police say the unknown man fled the scene by foot and was later found hiding in the woods near the railroad tracks behind the old Middle School building on North McCombs Street.

According to the release, police arrested Archie Nunn, 33, of Mayfield, Kentucky in connection to the shooting.

Nunn has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.

Nunn is being held and awaiting arraignment at the Weakley County Detention Center.

No injuries were reported in the incident.