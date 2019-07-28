Showers And Storms Return Monday Evening

Weather Update – 4:10 p.m. – Sunday, July 28th

Our heat index has been hanging around 95 degrees this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. We can’t rule out a brief shower or storm near the Tennessee River this evening, but most rain will hold off until at least Monday afternoon. Now the focus is on a cold front that will head our way along with an area of low pressure. We’ll pick up the tab on some showers and thunderstorms by Monday afternoon and Tuesday.

TONIGHT:

Clearing and cool by morning with calm winds and overnight lows around 67. There could be a little patchy fog by early morning.

Outflow boundaries along an approaching cold front will fire off some shower and thunderstorms as the cross the river mid afternoon Monday. Some storms may become strong with heavy downpours, cloud to ground lightning, and small hail by late afternoon. Daytime highs will top out around 89-91 degrees and rain will become more likely later in the day.

It will become harder to escape a shower or thunderstorm on Monday, however, If rain doesn’t return on Monday, it’ll be the first time since Thanksgiving that we’ve had 7 days in a row without rain! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis



