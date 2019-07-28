Tax free weekend comes to an end

JACKSON, Tenn. – With tax free weekend, shoppers are flocking to stores to find the best buys.

Shoppers from all over the Hub City came out to Academy Sports and Outdoors in Jackson to take advantage of tax free weekend.

“Come and check out the prices on the shoes,” said a shopper. “I want to see if I can get a good deal.”

Store management from Academy Sports and Outdoors says for the past few days crowds have filled the store.

“Saturday it was really crazy,” said store manager, Jeff McCartney. “We were really super busy yesterday. But I think in about two or three hours it’s going to really kick in.”

“Ten percent off almost. Take advantage of it,” said shopper, Monica Harris.

With tax free weekend, shoppers say it helps them prepare for their child’s upcoming school year.

“Two kids and school, looking at school supplies uniforms with their P.E outfits. Just different things,” said Harris.

“I have grandchildren and children,” said Davidson. “I am always looking for a good buy for them.”

Shoppers also visited Kohl’s on Vann Drive for some tax free weekend shopping.

“I am trying to shop a little more for my nephew,” said shopper, Toni Whittico. “He likes the shirts, the shoes and stuff like that. Just anything pretty much you can pick up.”

“I appreciate the tax free weekend. It does make a difference. We will be doing several rounds through town taking advantage of it,” said Harris.

Tennessee’s 2019 tax free weekend began July 26 at 12:01am and ends July 28 at 11:59pm.